Watch: Video shows plow on Ohio Turnpike pushing snow into lanes of oncoming traffic, multiple injuries reported

The incident happened on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County where at least 40 vehicles were involved with 12 known injuries.

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A snow plow driver is on administrative leave pending an investigation after an incident along the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County.

Video of the moment, which was uploaded to Reddit on Sunday, shows a plow pushing snow over the median and into the lanes of oncoming traffic. The footage, which you can watch in the player below, then shows one vehicle losing control and going off the road after being struck by the snowy debris.

Sgt. Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 3News that troopers responded to the situation at 1:46 p.m. Sunday.

"Multiple eastbound vehicles were struck by the debris and/or crashed as a result," Sgt. Santiago said. "There were at least 40 vehicles involved and 12 known injuries."

Sgt. Santiago said any potential charges are pending review by the Erie County Prosecutor.

Warning: The video below contains adult language:

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission released the following statement to 3News on Monday morning:

We are aware of the incident involving an Ohio Turnpike snowplow operator near milepost 114 in Erie County.

All snow and ice operations conducted on the Ohio Turnpike are performed by Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission employees, utilizing Commission equipment.

The Ohio Turnpike and Ohio State Highway Patrol are conducting investigations. The employee was immediately removed from shift and sent for mandatory drug and alcohol testing. The employee is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of these investigations, when appropriate action will be taken.

