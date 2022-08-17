The Ohio State Highway Patrol starts 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

In 2021, there were 13,762 OVI-related crashes, which resulted in 720 deaths and 8,201 injuries.

A heightened focus on removing impaired drivers from Ohio's roadways called the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign started today according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The campaign, which runs from August 17 through September 5, will look to prevent OVI-related crashes, injuries and deaths on Ohio's highways.

In 2021, there were 13,762 OVI-related crashes, which resulted in 720 deaths and 8,201 injuries. Of those crashes, 57% of drivers at fault were between the ages of 21 and 39 years old. 18,600 drivers were arrested for OVI last year.

“Every time an impaired driver takes to the road, they put innocent lives at risk,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “When you plan ahead to ensure you have a safe and sober driver, you are directly playing an important role in the safety of everyone on Ohio’s roadways.”

Anyone on the roads who suspects a driver is impaired is encouraged to dial #677 to report the activity to the Highway Patrol.

