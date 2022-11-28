Ohio State Highway Patrol: 16 people killed on Ohio roadways during Thanksgiving week

The reporting period, which took place from Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, November 27, saw 15 fatal crashes resulting in the 16 fatalities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 16 people were killed on Ohio roadways throughout a five-day reporting period during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The reporting period, which took place from Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, November 27, saw 15 fatal crashes resulting in the 16 fatalities.

Ten people were not wearing their seatbelt, two were pedestrians and six of the crashes involved impaired drivers.

The same reporting period in 2021 saw 14 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also arrested 270 people for impaired driving as well as an additional 130 for possession of drugs.

A total of 686 citations were issued for safety belt violations and 100 citations for distracted driving. Also, 1,542 motorists were assisted by highway patrol troopers during this year's reporting period.

OSHP has released a statistical analysis of their enforcement activity over the holiday. It is available at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/static/links/Thanksgiving2022_PIO.pdf.

