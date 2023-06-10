OSHP Findlay: Over 20 distracted driving citations issued over weekend

On Oct. 6, Ohio's distracted driving law became enforceable. OSHP Findlay focused their efforts over 3 days on curtailing distracted driving.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Troopers from Ohio State Highway Patrol's (OSHP) Findlay district issued over 20 citations related to the new distracted driving law that became enforceable Thursday, according to a press release from OSHP.

An OSHP press release stated troopers in the Findlay district issued 27 citations related to distracted driving over the weekend, 24 of which were issued in regard to the new distracted driving law; the remaining three were issued where a distraction was found to be a contributing factor to the commission of the traffic violation, according to the press release.

The citations followed a period of three days during which troopers focused their efforts on curbing distracted driving in the region. The period began on Oct. 6 at midnight and lasted through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Prior to Thursday, distracted driving was a primary offense in Ohio, a change that came April 4, giving law enforcement probable cause to pull over motorists if they witnessed illegal use of a cell phone or electronic device. Now an enforceable offense, drivers can face up to $150 fine and two points added to their license if cited; additional offenses result in higher fines and more points added to a license.

According to OSHP, distracted driving-related crashes have seen a 10 percent decrease in the Findlay district over the same time frame in 2022 since April 4; however, law enforcement said they hope the increase in strictness and enforceability brings a further reduction in distracted driving.

"The purpose of this initiative is to bring father awareness and education to the problem of distracted driving," Captain William N. Bowers, Findlay District commander said in a press release. "Crashes involving distracted driving are preventable and choosing to drive distracted can result in devastating consequences."

To report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity, OSHP encourages the public to call #677.