Authorities release results of distracted driving enforcement in Bedford, Frenchtown Townships

The traffic enforcement operation resulted in over 20 citations for holding or using mobile devices, authorities said.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich — Following the implementation of Public Act 41 of 2023 in Michigan, otherwise known as the hands free driving law, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office conducted two traffic enforcement operations "to help educate the motoring public" regarding the law, authorities said in a press release Friday.

The new law, which took effect June 30, prohibits an individual from holding or using a mobile electronic device, such as a cell phone, while operating any motor vehicle, even at stop lights. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) conducted what they described as two separate special traffic enforcement operations in both Bedford and Frenchtown Townships. These operations were conducted on June 30 and July 7 and were targeted due to higher traffic volumes, officials said.

In the press release, MCSO released the following statistics regarding traffic stops and violations in Bedford and Frenchtown:

Bedford Township

22 traffic stops

15 citations issued for holding or using a mobile electronic device

2 citations issued for other traffic-related offenses

5 verbal warnings

Frenchtown Township

19 traffic stops

7 citations issued for holding or using a mobile electronic device

2 citations issued for other traffic-related offenses

10 verbal warnings

Authorities said these operations would continue in the future to help prevent distracted driving-related crashes.

"The Sheriff's Office will continue to perform special traffic enforcement details around the county focusing on distracted driving," a representative from MCSO said in the press release. "The goal is to reduce traffic crashes resulting in death and serious injuries."

The Michigan hands free driving is similar to one that was signed into law in Ohio on April 4. According to a study, distracted driving is down in Ohio by 9% since its implementation.