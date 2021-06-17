MCSO: Toledo woman hit, killed near Ohio/Michigan border

Police say the woman was hit while she was walking her dog.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a car near the Ohio/Michigan border in Bedford Township.

The crash happened on Lewis Ave. in front of the Inverness Mobile Home Community around 9:18 p.m.

Police say Pamela Sue Kimmins, 64, of Toledo was walking her dog eastbound across Lewis when she was hit by a Nissan Infiniti going northbound. Kimmins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Infiniti is 54-year-old man from Toledo who was not injured. Police say his identify is being withheld at this time.

Police are investigating whether speed or intoxicating substances were a factor in the crash.

Lewis was closed for at time due to the crash but has since reopened.