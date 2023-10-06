Child struck by vehicle, sustains 'critical' injuries in Springfield Twp. Friday; part of McCord Road closed

OSHP described the victim's injuries as 'critical' and 'life-threatening'. Meanwhile, McCord is closed between Hill Avenue and Nebraska, according to OSHP.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: The following story has been edited to include information confirmed by Ohio State Highway Patrol regarding the following incident.

Crews are on the scene of an injury crash in Springfield Twp. Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded to the 6800 block of Oakfield Drive near the intersection of McCord Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. regarding the collision.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant, the victim is a 9-year-old male who was waiting at the bus stop alongside other students. The victim attempted to cross the road without other students; OSHP said they did not know why the child attempted to cross the road.

The victim was then struck by a vehicle. His injuries are described by authorities as "critical" and "life-threatening".

McCord Road between Nebraska and Hill was closed Friday morning as a result of the incident. According to the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it is unknown when it is expected to reopen.

