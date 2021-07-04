Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-75

Police say the motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-75.

The crash happened Tuesday night on northbound I-75 near the Stickney Ave. exit.

WTOL spoke to a man who identified himself as the victim's uncle, who said his 22-year-old nephew lost control of the motorcycle and hit a guardrail.

The victim was found a distance away from the guardrail.

Toledo police said the motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash and the road would be closed for some time Wednesday morning.

Use NB I-75 to Exit 206 (Phillips Ave.) to Manhattan Blvd. to NB I-75 as a detour.