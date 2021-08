The city is working to make repairs and will pass the cost to the property owner.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Main Street in east Toledo will reopen Thursday, 10 days after bricks fell from a building in the 100 block.

Bricks toppled from the Access Center on Aug. 9 and multiple lanes of traffic on Main between Front Street and Second Street were shut down as a precaution.

The city of Toledo announced Thursday it is making repairs to the building and will pass the cost to the property owner on their tax bill.