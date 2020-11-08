ODOT hosting virtual public meeting to show improvement options for interchange in Findlay

The Ohio Department of Transportation is taking a closer look at the I-75 and CR 99 interchange.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A busy I-75 interchange in Findlay is expected to get even busier in a few years.

But the Ohio Department of Transportation has a plan to keep traffic moving.

With the I-75 widening project in the home stretch, ODOT is now taking a closer look at I-75 interchanges to see if any of them need improvement as well.

In Findlay, the Hancock County Road 99 interchange is a perfect example. With this area of Findlay booming with economic development, traffic has become a problem for the bridge and the on and off ramps, according to ODOT program manager Rob White

A traffic study found many trouble spots are expected to only get worse as more businesses and more traffic move into the area.

"When we start to see that congestion, we get worried about safety and accidents. We see parked cars, we see stopped trucks that take longer to start and stop. So, stemming from the congestion becomes a safety issue," White said.

ODOT will be holding a virtual public meeting this Thursday at 5 p.m. to show Findlay residents the options ODOT is looking at.

Whether it's a bridge widening, an entirely new bridge construction, or implementing a diverging diamond, engineers would like to know what drivers have to say.

There is also an option to allow for a pedestrian crossing or a complete standalone pedestrian bridge.

Improvement alternatives for ODOT at CR 99 in Findlay 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

"We're in the planning and engineering phases. So, once we got to the public, once we get public comments, we will finalize our preferred alternative. So, it's important that the public comments and tells us, so we can get their input included," White said.