I-75 to close in Monroe this weekend for demolition

A portion of I-75 in Monroe County will be closed this weekend.
Both directions of the interstate will be closed at the LaPlaisance Road bridge for demolition in Monroe. I-75 will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.
Traffic will be detoured to off and on ramps for the duration of the work. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the improvements will provide increased safety and mobility.