I-75 to close in Monroe this weekend for demolition

A portion of I-75 in Monroe County will be closed this weekend.

Both directions of the interstate will be closed at the LaPlaisance Road bridge for demolition in Monroe. I-75 will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Traffic will be detoured to off and on ramps for the duration of the work. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.