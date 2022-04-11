Gov. Mike DeWine announces $121M in traffic safety projects, including several roundabouts in Northeast Ohio

According to ODOT, there were only six traffic deaths at Ohio roundabouts from 2017-2021 compared to 1,126 deaths at a signalized or stop-controlled intersection.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced details of a $121 million program of traffic safety projects across the state.

A key part of the investment is the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state, including several in Northeast Ohio.

"A top priority of my administration has been making travel in our state safer - particularly at Ohio intersections that are known to be dangerous," said Governor DeWine. "Studies show that roundabouts significantly reduce the likelihood of serious or deadly intersection crashes, so we're investing in these projects today to save lives in the future."

Here is the list of roundabout projects in Northeast Ohio:

Ashland County - A $3.7 million roundabout on U.S. 42 at State Route 89 in Perry Township.

Erie County - A $4 million roundabout on State Route 269 at Portland Road in Groton Township.

Huron County - A $4 million roundabout on State Route 4 at State Route 113 in Lyme Township.

Lorain County - A $2.6 million roundabout on U.S. 20 at State Route 511 in Camden Township.

Medina County - A $3.7 million roundabout on State Route 3 at State Route 606 in Hinckley Township. A $3.4 million roundabout on State Route 162 at State Road in Sharon Township.

Richland County - A $2.7 million roundabout on County Road 133 at Lexington-Springmill and Home Road in Mansfield.

Wayne County - A $3.6 million roundabout on State Route 94 at State Route 585/604 in Chippewa Township. A $3 million roundabout on State Route 585 at Geyers Chapel Road in Wayne Township.

The funds will also provide turn lane and signal improvements in Geauga County on U.S. 422 at Rapid Road in Troy Township, as well as on State Route 44 and Hosford Road in Chardon.

According to ODOT, there were only six traffic deaths at Ohio roundabouts from 2017-2021 compared to 1,126 deaths at a signalized or stop-controlled intersection.

“Roundabouts save lives. They reduce severe crashes, move traffic more efficiently, and are cheaper to maintain than signalized intersections,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

In total, the funding will support project development, right of way, and construction of 50 projects in 31 counties across the state. In addition to the roundabout projects, other projects include safer pedestrian crossings, traffic signal upgrades, and turning lane improvements.

Funding for turn lane and signal improvements was provided for Geauga County on U.S. 422 at Rapid Road in Troy Township, as well as on State Route 44 and Hosford Road in Chardon. Similarly in Lorain County, State Route 611 at Colorado Avenue in Lorain will receive funds for turn lane, signal, and pedestrian improvements. County Road 1 at North Ridge Road and Elyria Avenue in Lorain will see an improvement in signal visibility.

Funding for all of these projects will be awarded through ODOT's Highway Safety Improvement Program.