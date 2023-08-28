x
Gas Prices

GasBuddy: Gas prices drop 8.5 cents a gallon in Toledo

The average price for a gallon of gas locally is 0.8 cents higher than a month ago and stands 4.3 cents lower than a year ago.
Credit: Karimala
Gas prices at the pump

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo have dropped 8.5 cents in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 315 gas stations in Toledo. 

Prices in Toledo are 0.8 cents lower than a month ago and stands 4.3 cents lower than a year ago. The cheapest gas station in Toledo was priced at $3.33, while the most expensive was priced at $3.69, a difference of 36 cents per gallon.

The overall national average is up 5.8 cents from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. The average price for diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.33.

"For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation's largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. 

"While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices."

