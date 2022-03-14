Michigan drivers now paying an average of $63 for a 15-gallon tank of gas

While the prices are up, they did decline slightly after setting a new record of $4.26 per gallon Thursday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan are up 27 cents compared to last week. Drivers are now paying an average of $4.24 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is 89 cents more than this time last month and $1.43 more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $63 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

"After setting a new record high of $4.26 per gallon, Michigan gas prices dropped slightly," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Despite the slight decrease, Michigan drivers are still facing the highest gas prices in over a decade."

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Marquette, Ann Arbor and Benton Harbor. The cheapest prices are being seen in Jackson, Grand Rapids and Flint.

Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, attributes the rise in gas prices to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Russia is the second largest oil producer globally, and prices are expected to increase as the situation in Ukraine continues.

