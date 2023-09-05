GasBuddy: Prices rise 10 cents in Toledo after falling a week ago

Prices in Toledo are 16.7 cents higher than a month ago and stand 1 cent lower than a year ago, according to a GasBuddy survey.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo have risen 10 cents in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 315 gas stations in Toledo.

Prices in Toledo are 16.7 cents higher than a month ago and stand 1 cent lower than a year ago. The cheapest gas station in Toledo was priced at $3.29, while the most expensive was priced at $3.72, a difference of 43 cents per gallon.

The overall national average is down 4 cents from a month ago and stands 2 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. The average price for diesel has climbed 9.6 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.43.

"The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure, leading to zero impact to gas prices.

"With the switch back to winter gasoline less than two weeks away, we could eventually see more downward pressure on gas prices. However, any disturbances that threaten the Gulf could delay any decline between now and then, creating a bit of a bumpy ride for the next week or two before more relief arrives toward late September."