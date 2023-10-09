GasBuddy: Prices drop for third week in Toledo, down 14 cents a gallon

The average price for a gallon of gas locally is 26 cents lower than a month ago and stands 65 cents lower than a year ago, according to a GasBuddy survey.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo have fallen 14 cents in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 315 gas stations in Toledo.

Prices in Toledo are 26 cents lower than a month ago and stands 65 cents lower than a year ago. The cheapest gas station in Toledo was priced at $2.92, while the most expensive was priced at $3.69, a difference of 77 cents per gallon.

The overall national average is down 13.8 cents from a month ago and stands 25 cent lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. The average price for diesel has dropped 4 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.48.

"At long last, the decline in gas prices that we've been waiting to see has arrived, and the locomotive of falling prices has only recently started on a downhill, gaining momentum. However, some new caution signs have emerged with the recent attacks on Israel, potentially destabilizing a sensitive region. I'm hopeful the violence won't spread, limiting the impact to these falling gas prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Even with oil prices rising as a reaction to the attacks, I remain optimistic the national average could decline another 25-45 cents by late November, with prices falling potentially nearly triple that in California. Even the price of diesel has seen downward pressure with oil prices plummeting last week on fears that the Fed will be forced to continue raising rates, eating into demand growth, leading a barrel of crude to drop into the mid-$80s, but we remain concerned about a potentially destabilized Middle East and the potential impact to oil prices should the region see violence escalate."