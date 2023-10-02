GasBuddy: Prices down 10 cents a gallon for second week in Toledo

The average price for a gallon of gas locally is 17.9 cents lower than a month ago and stands 28.9 cents lower than a year ago, according to a GasBuddy survey.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo have fallen 10 cents in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 315 gas stations in Toledo.

Prices in Toledo are 17.9 cents lower than a month ago and stands 28.9 cents lower than a year ago. The cheapest gas station in Toledo was priced at $3.05, while the most expensive was priced at $3.69, a difference of 64 cents per gallon.

The overall national average is down 2.8 cents from a month ago and stands 1 cent lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. The average price for diesel has dropped 0.7 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.52.

"While this week saw average gasoline prices moving higher again in the West, most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices. However, with California allowing the transition to winter gasoline to begin immediately, easing supply concerns, we're likely to see nearly the entire country see gasoline prices trend lower in the week ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"You could say Christmas is coming early: California should quickly see prices fall back below $6, and once all refinery snags are addressed and maintenance complete, I would not be surprised to see prices even fall below $5 there later this year. Areas of Arizona, Las Vegas and Reno could fall back below $4 by the end of the year as well. While the trend is likely to be a strong one to the downside, small issues here and there could temporarily delay the onset of lower prices, but for now, motorists need not be in any rush: lower gas prices are on the way for every U.S. state in the weeks ahead."