Gas prices drop 5 cents a gallon in Toledo after escalating a week ago

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo have dropped 5 cents in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 315 gas stations in Toledo.

Prices in Toledo are 31.2 cents lower than a month ago and stands 5.8 cents lower than a year ago. The cheapest gas station in Toledo was priced at $3.38, while the most expensive was priced at $3.69, a difference of 31 cents per gallon.

The overall national average is up 26 cents from a month ago and stands 4.5 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. The average price for diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.29.

"The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”