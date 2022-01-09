Gas prices may keep declining, fuel expert says

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said he is optimistic that a few stations may fall under $3 per gallon in the next few months.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Drivers saw gas prices break $5 per gallon this year.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said he is "optimistic that at some point in the next few months we could see a few stations falling under 3 dollars a gallon."

Throughout the last week, prices have risen slightly due to a BP refinery in Indiana catching fire, DeHaan said. It is the sixth largest source of gas in the country.

As it and other refineries catch up on supply, the economy stays put and there aren't any major hurricanes, DeHaan said prices could decline as much as 50 cents throughout the month.

But he said a quick decline in prices is unexpected.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine had a major impact on markets and to see prices falling this perspicacity is rather surprising," he said. "A lot of the decline has a lot to do with a potentially faltering economy, there is a worry that an economic slowdown is going to cause more job losses and more of a drop in demand for oil."

The average price per gallon in Toledo right now is 3.67, which De Haan expects to inch down over the weekend.

