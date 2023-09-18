GasBuddy: Prices climb 11 cents in Toledo after dropping one week ago

The average price for a gallon of gas locally is 4.6 cents higher than a month ago and stand 23.7 cent lower than a year ago, according to a GasBuddy survey.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo have risen 11 cents in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 315 gas stations in Toledo.

Prices in Toledo are 4.6 cents higher than a month ago and stand 23.7 cent lower than a year ago. The cheapest gas station in Toledo was priced at $3.39, while the most expensive was priced at $3.75, a difference of 36 cents per gallon.

The overall national average is down 1 cent from a month ago and stands about 20 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. The average price for diesel has climbed 9.9 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.53.

"The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we're entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset. In addition, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there remains some offset from the rising price of oil thanks to Saudi Arabia and Russia's war on low oil prices, now in its third month."