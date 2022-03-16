Michigan Legislature votes to halt gas tax; Road commissions, Whitmer oppose

The bill is headed to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desk. However, Whitmer indicated last week she would veto the measure.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan state lawmakers are hoping to give drivers a break at the pump amid rising fuel prices.

On Tuesday night, the state senate passed a bill to suspend the state gas tax for the next six months. Supporters of the law say it would save drivers more than $700-million.

But, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that would negatively impact funding for roads and bridges. Instead, Whitmer says she supports halting the federal gas tax and shifting the general fund so that there's no impact on road repairs.

Whitmer is not the only one concerned about suspending the state's gas tax. Road commissions across the state are also expressing concerns, with many of them saying it could have devesting impacts creating even more problems for motorists.

"We see that you know, there might be some relief at the pump," said Alex Doty, Ottawa County Road Commission spokesperson. "But at the same time, you're going to be significantly impacting our ability to improve the roads, and fixing those roads, which you know, could have an impact on car repairs, and people's pocketbooks down the road, if we can't fix it, so potholes and get those roads smoothed out."

Doty added if this comes to pass hopefully the state has a backup plan in place which will allow road commissions to have the funding needed to do those things.

The state could lose roughly $725 million in revenue for the Michigan transportation fund, with road commissions taking the biggest hit.

The bill is headed to Whitmer's desk, but she indicated last week she would veto the measure.

