Gas prices soar 32 cents in Toledo after scant drop a week ago

The average price for a gallon of gas locally is 32 cents higher than a month ago and stand 11 cents lower than a year ago.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo have risen 21.8 cents in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 315 gas stations in Toledo.

Prices in Toledo are 32 cents higher than a month ago and stand 11 cents lower than a year ago. The cheapest gas station in Toledo was priced at $3.39, while the most expensive was priced at $3.73, a difference of 34 cents per gallon.

The overall national average is up 29.1 cents from a month ago and stands 9.6 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. The average price for diesel has jumped 12.3 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.27.

"The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we've seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While July CPI data looked pretty good with energy prices well below their year-ago level, August data isn't going to look nearly as friendly. Gasoline prices stand just over a dime away from rising back above their year ago level - something that is definitely possible by the closing summer holiday. In addition, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a somewhat unexpected jump at the pump in the Great Lakes. Motorists will likely see a mixed bag at the pump this week, with a few states seeing prices fall slightly, while others will see the opposite."