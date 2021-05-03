Gas prices holding steady in Toledo, but increases could be coming

Gas prices in Toledo are 1 cent per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.17 higher than a year ago. The cheapest station in Toledo is selling gas for $2.46 a gallon, while the most expensive is $2.99.

"The nation's gas prices perked up again last week as oil prices advanced to fresh multi-year highs on COVID improvements overseas and the switch to summer gasoline, which is basically now complete," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Last week saw the national average hit its highest level in two years, and with continued recovery in gasoline demand, the increase in price is likely to continue into the future."