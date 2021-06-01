Gas prices in Toledo are up more than 12 cents per gallon from last week

Demand is still outweighing supply, causing price increases.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo rose 12.2 cents per gallon in the past week for an average price of $2.96.

The figures are from Gas Buddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. Prices are 24.2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.04 higher than a year ago.

"With the summer driving season now officially begun, gas prices have clung to a $3 per gallon average on continued strong demand as Americans take to the roads amidst a continued economic recovery," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Through Sunday, U.S. gasoline demand was very strong over the weekend, with Friday and Sunday both setting new COVID records for gasoline consumption for their respective day of week, according to GasBuddy data."

The cheapest gas in Toledo is listed at $2.69 per gallon with the most expensive priced at $3.09. The national average is $3.04.

The national average is up 14.3 cents from one month ago.