Gas prices in Toledo drop 3.3 cents a gallon

GasBuddy expert says prices should continue to fall through Thanksgiving as COVID cases and anxiety over demand climb.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo fell 3.3 cents a gallon last week for an average of $3.20, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city.

Prices are down 5.3 cents from a month ago. The cheapest gas in Toledo is $3.02 while the most expensive is $3.39.

The national average is $3.40, down 2.6 cents a gallon. This is the first week in months the national average declined.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said price drops should continue until Thanksgiving as COVID cases and anxiety over demand climb.

"While it's not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday," De Haan said.