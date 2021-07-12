Gas prices in Toledo down about 3 cents; seasonal price drop could be a month away

The average price in Toledo is $3.08, which is just shy of the national average.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo are down slightly over the past week, the first decrease in several weeks.

The average price for a gallon of gas is down 3.1 cents, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in Toledo. The average price of $3.08 per gallon is the same as a month ago and 99.7 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in the city is priced at $2.92 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.25.

The national average is $3.13.

While prices have been on the rise this summer, Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says we could be four to six weeks away from a seasonal decline.