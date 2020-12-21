x
Gas prices on the rise in Ohio leading into the holidays, AAA says

The average price per gallon is 11 cents higher this week.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

OHIO, USA — According to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report, the average cost per gallon of gasoline in Northeast Ohio is 11 cents higher than it was last week.

The average price per gallon this week is $2.076. During the week of December 14, the cost per gallon was $1.961. 

Though you shouldn't be too upset when you compare those numbers with last year. According to the Gas Price Report, the average price during the week of December 23, 2019 was $2.481.

The average cost in Northeast Ohio may be on the rise, but the national gas price average is also seeing a spike as the year comes to a close. The national average has jumped six cents in the last week to $2.22.

"Two factors have largely contributed to driving up the price at the pump: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply," a press release from AAA reads. "The domestic price of crude (WTI) has been steadily rising since November, with prices topping $49/barrel. Prices have not been this expensive since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country."

Below is a list of average prices of the unleaded self-service gasoline in a number of local areas:

$2.024        Alliance
$2.191        Ashland
$2.050        Ashtabula
$2.099        Aurora
$2.094        Chesterland
$2.056        Cleveland
$2.047        Elyria
$2.085        Independence
$2.025        Lorain
$2.011        Lyndhurst
$2.034        Massillon
$2.060        Mentor
$2.077        New Philadelphia
$2.061        Niles
$2.178        Norwalk
$2.083        Oberlin
$2.056        Parma
$2.040        Ravenna
$2.081        Solon
$2.187        Willard
$2.049        Youngstown

