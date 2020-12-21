Gas prices on the rise in Ohio leading into the holidays, AAA says

OHIO, USA — According to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report, the average cost per gallon of gasoline in Northeast Ohio is 11 cents higher than it was last week.
The average price per gallon this week is $2.076. During the week of December 14, the cost per gallon was $1.961.
Though you shouldn't be too upset when you compare those numbers with last year. According to the Gas Price Report, the average price during the week of December 23, 2019 was $2.481.
The average cost in Northeast Ohio may be on the rise, but the national gas price average is also seeing a spike as the year comes to a close. The national average has jumped six cents in the last week to $2.22.
"Two factors have largely contributed to driving up the price at the pump: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply," a press release from AAA reads. "The domestic price of crude (WTI) has been steadily rising since November, with prices topping $49/barrel. Prices have not been this expensive since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country."
Below is a list of average prices of the unleaded self-service gasoline in a number of local areas:
$2.024 Alliance
$2.191 Ashland
$2.050 Ashtabula
$2.099 Aurora
$2.094 Chesterland
$2.056 Cleveland
$2.047 Elyria
$2.085 Independence
$2.025 Lorain
$2.011 Lyndhurst
$2.034 Massillon
$2.060 Mentor
$2.077 New Philadelphia
$2.061 Niles
$2.178 Norwalk
$2.083 Oberlin
$2.056 Parma
$2.040 Ravenna
$2.081 Solon
$2.187 Willard
$2.049 Youngstown