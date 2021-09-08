Gas prices rise another 8.7 cents in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo rose 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city.
The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.09. That figure is 9.7 cents higher than a month ago.
The national average went up 1.3 cents last week for an average price of $3.18.
Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said prices are stuck in somewhat of a limbo long after Hurricane Ida.
"The damage done to oil production has been left behind and so far has prevented prices from resuming their seasonal decline," he said. "Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall."