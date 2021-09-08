Gas prices rise another 8.7 cents in Toledo

"The damage done to oil production has been left behind and so far has prevented prices from resuming their seasonal decline," he said. "Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall."