Gas prices rise about 22 cents in Toledo

The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo is 23.7 cents higher than a month ago and 57.6 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo have significantly risen 22.4 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 315 gas stations in Toledo.

Prices in Toledo are 23.7 cents higher than a month ago and stand 57.6 cents lower than a year ago. The cheapest gas station in Toledo was priced at $3.28, while the most expensive was priced at $3.59, a difference of 31 cents per gallon.

The overall national average is up 21.4 cents from a month ago and stands 45.6 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. The average price for diesel has jumped 15.5 cents in the last week and now stands at $3.99.

"Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"In addition, oil prices surged to their highest level in months, rising to over $80 per barrel due to SPR releases coming to an end and concerns over cuts in supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the second and third largest oil producers in the world. However, as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could easily push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023. Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet."