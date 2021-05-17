Gas prices on the rise in Toledo following Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Expert says prices should level out this week, but Memorial Day travel could pump them back up.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo rose 1.7 cents per gallon last week for an average price of $2.86 a gallon.

Prices are 6.8 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and $1.03 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in Toledo. The cheapest gas in the city is $2.69 and the most expensive is $3.09.

The temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack contributed to the national average rising 6.4 cents per gallon last week. The national average is $3.03, up 16.8 cents from one month ago.

"The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia."