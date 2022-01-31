Gas prices jump nearly 10 cents a gallon in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo jumped 9.2 cents a gallon last week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city.
The average price for a gallon of gas locally is $3.10. That number is 9.9 cents higher than a month ago and 73.7 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest gas in Toledo is $2.85 and the most expensive is $3.53.
The national average is $3.34, up 2.9 cents from last week.
“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher. With continued concerns over geopolitical tensions and crude oil supply, the small yet noticeable increases are likely to continue," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we'll lose the only restraint to larger price increases."
