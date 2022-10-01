Gas prices jump 12 cents a gallon in Toledo

The average price for a gallon of gas in the city is $3.11, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations. That price is the same as a month ago and 87.2 cents higher than a year ago.

"Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand. Without improvement or stability in oil producing countries, we're likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices."