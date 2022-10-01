Gas prices jump 12 cents a gallon in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo jumped 12.1 cents per gallon last week after several weeks of decline.
The average price for a gallon of gas in the city is $3.11, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations. That price is the same as a month ago and 87.2 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Toledo is priced at $2.75. The most expensive is $3.29.
The national average rose 2.3 cents a gallon last week for an average price of $3.29 per gallon.
Oil prices approached $80 a barrel last week, one of the reasons gas prices are on the rise.
"Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand. Without improvement or stability in oil producing countries, we're likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices."