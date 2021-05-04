Gas prices on the rise in the Toledo area

The average price for a gallon of gas is up almost 10 cents from a month ago.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The temperature isn't the only thing on the rise in the Toledo area.

Gas prices are up 9.6 cents a gallon in Toledo the past week for an average price of $2.72 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations. The price for a gallon of gas is 8.3 cents higher than a month ago.

The average price is $1.22 higher than a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic brought travel almost to a total stop.

Nationally, the average price has dropped 0.4 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86. The national average is up 9.9 cents from a month ago.

"Oil prices have shown signs of strength in the last few trading sessions, as OPEC agreed to raise oil production starting in May by a very modest 350,000 barrels per day," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Overall, it's a small increase in output as global demand continues to show strength in light of COVID-related improvements."

Historical gasoline prices in Toledo and the national average going back ten years:

April 5, 2020: $1.50/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

April 5, 2019: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

April 5, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 5, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

April 5, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

April 5, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 5, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

April 5, 2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

April 5, 2012: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.94/g)

April 5, 2011: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Ann Arbor, Mich.: $2.87/g, up 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.

Detroit: $2.82/g, up 6.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.76/g.