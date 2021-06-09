Gas prices in Toledo increase 10 cents a gallon; hike blamed on Hurricane Ida

"As expected, Hurricane Ida's disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn't very significant," De Haan said. "With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on September 15. By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon."