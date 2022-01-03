Gas prices in Toledo down over 13 cents a gallon in past month

Prices have been dropping for several weeks, although one expert believes a price hike could be coming.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo dropped another 2.6 cents a gallon last week, although a price hike could be in store after several weeks of decline.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo is $3.00, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. Prices are 13.5 cents cheaper than a month ago.

The lowest price is $2.71, while the highest is $3.41.

The national average is $3.27 per gallon, which is down 0.9 cents from last week and 9 cents from last month.

Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said the market is starting to stabilize, which could lead to increased prices.