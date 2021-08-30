Gas prices drop another 4.9 cents in Toledo; Hurricane Ida could drive them back up

The average price for a gallon of gas is $2.91 and 13.1 cents cheaper than a month ago.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices continue to drop in Toledo, falling another 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city.

The average price for a gallon of gas is $2.91 and 13.1 cents cheaper than a month ago. The cheapest gas in Toledo is listed at $2.69, while the most expensive is $3.15.

The national average fell 2.2 cents for an average of $3.12.

Prices have been dropping for several weeks, but Hurricane Ida will likely drive them back up due to interruptions in production and infrastructure.

"We're likely to see a reversal this week, but motorists need not be too concerned at this point," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks - far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that. While Colonial Pipeline shut Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, it’s highly unlikely that this will cause any long-term disruption to fuel supply like we saw months ago after the company was hacked.

"The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding - which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low."

Gas prices in Michigan are continuing to drop after hitting 2021-highs this summer.

According to AAA, prices are down six cents compared to last week, with Michiganders paying an average of $3.13 per gallon of regular unleaded. This price is 8 cents less than this time last month, but it’s still 97 cents more than this time last year.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. This is an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last year.