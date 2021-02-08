Gas prices down for second straight week in Toledo

Prices are also coming down in Michigan after a seven-year high this summer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo are down 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city.

The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.03. The cheapest price in Toledo is $2.84 and the most expensive is $3.25.

Prices in Toledo are 8.7 cents lower than a month ago and 90.9 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said oil demand remains strong, but should taper off this month.

"According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week's record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season," he said. "For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we'll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day."

This is the second week in a row prices dropped in Toledo. However the national average is up 1.7 cents to $3.16 a gallon.

In Michigan, gas prices may be coming down after hitting a seven-year high earlier this summer. Prices are down 3 cents from last week and 1 cent from a month ago.

Michigan drivers are spending an average of $48 to fill a 15-gallon tank, which is $9 more than the highest point reached last January.