Gas prices down 6 cents in Toledo after big jump a week ago

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo are dropping slightly after a large increases earlier this month.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in Toledo went down 6 cents last week to $3.42, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. That cost is 27 cents higher than a month ago and 45.5 cents lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Toledo was priced on Sunday at $3.18 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.59.

The national average went up 7.8 cents a gallon last week to $3.79. The average price for diesel fuel increased 14.9 cents to $4.14.

"Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The price of diesel, however, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago. Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited. But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead."