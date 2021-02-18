First Alert Traffic: 5-vehicle injury crash restricting I-475 southbound at US-24 westbound

An injury crash near mile post 4 in Lucas County is causing a traffic backup on I-475 SB at US-24 WB. Drivers are being routed around the scene, causing delays.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A crash involving injury and several vehicles has closed I-475 southbound at US-24 westbound near mile post 4 in Lucas County.

The crash involves five vehicles, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers and Maumee police are on the scene handling the incident.

At least one has been injured in the crash, but OSHP did not detail any further information on the extent of injury and individual or individuals involved.

Drivers should proceed with caution through the area.

I-475 southbound is closed in the area of the crash, but drivers are being routed around the incident and back on to I-475 southbound at this time.

We have a crew on the scene of this developing story. Stay tuned for the latest on air, online and on our free WTOL 11 News app.