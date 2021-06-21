x
Margaretta Township: Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash involving pedestrian

The crash happened in Margaretta Township and is still under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck by three vehicles and died.

The crash happened on Sunday June 20, just after 11:30 p.m. on State Route 2 near mile marker 6 in Margaretta Township.

Troopers say Shanae F. Beito, 35, of Port Clinton, Ohio was attempting to cross State Route 2 in a southbound direction near State Route 101. That's when troopers say she was struck by three vehicles, all traveling westbound on State Route 2. 

All three drivers in each of the three vehicles were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. None of them suffered any injuries.

Alcohol and drug use are not known at this time. 

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene along with the Erie County Sheriff's Office, Margaretta Township Fire/EMS and the Erie County Coroner's Office, among others.

The crash remains under investigation.

