Westbound Eleanor Avenue to close during resurfacing project

The west Toledo construction is expected to last approximately two weeks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that originally aired on Aug. 18, 2023.

City crews will close a portion of westbound Eleanor Avenue ahead of a resurfacing project that is expected to last two weeks. 

According to a press release from the city of Toledo, the closure will affect Eleanor between Bennett and Jackman beginning Wednesday. The eastbound portion of Eleanor will open prior to the west bound closure. City officials will establish a detour via Bennett Road to Sylvania Avenue to Jackman Road. 

Westbound Eleanor was closed within the same parameters earlier this year in a resurfacing project that lasted seven weeks. 

