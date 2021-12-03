East Toledo Holiday Parade will temporarily close several roads Saturday

Local traffic will be permitted when it does not create a safety issue. The parade starts at 11 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several roads will temporarily close Saturday during the East Toledo Holiday Parade.

The closures will take place along the route and at intersections on the following roadways during the parade, which will follow this course:

Starting at East Broadway Street and South Ravine Parkway Drive; south on East Brodway to Starr Avenue; west on Starr to Main Street; North on Main to Front Street; east on Front to Morrison Drive; south on Morrison to Second Street to end at Waite High School's skill center.