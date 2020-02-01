AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio school district has brought back in-school driver's ed classes to help more students earn licenses.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Akron Public Schools is piloting a program to return the program in schools with the greatest need. The classes take place after school at a discount, with some students earning scholarships to defray the cost.

Driver's ed classes in school are largely a thing of the past, with private third-party providers taking over the training beginning a few decades ago. Some employers told the district that students' lack of a license was a deal breaker when hiring.

"They are unable to even get their foot in the door if they don’t have their driver’s license," Rachel Tecca executive director of Akron’s College and Career Academies, said.

This is the first time APS has offered driver's ed since the mid-1990s. While the classes are still run by a third-party group, they are held at Buchtel High School.

