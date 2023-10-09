Driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Lake Twp. crash Monday

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash on SR-163 near Hanley Road in Lake Twp., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are hospitalized after a serious crash Monday afternoon in Lake Township.

A car collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of SR-163 at Hanley Road, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was taken from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

SR-163 is closed at Hanley Road while crews work to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Neither driver has been identified at this time.

