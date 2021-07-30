Dorr Street interchange set to open Monday night

A public event to celebrate the opening will start at 10 a.m. The interchange is scheduled to open by 10 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Dorr Street interchange project is nearly complete and I-475 will fully open Monday at 10 p.m.

A public event to celebrate the opening of the interchange will take place Monday at 10 a.m. The roadway was scheduled to open following the event, but project personnel now plan to begin the process at 6 p.m. with lane closures to remove signage.

Parking for the public event in the morning will be available at the corner of Dorr and Springfield Crossing. A shuttle will be provided by the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority from 9 a.m. to noon.