Toledo fire crews said the owner, who lives above the building, tried to put the fire out himself before calling for help.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo fire crews were called to a fire at a west Toledo store Friday morning.

The call came in around 6:10 a.m. for Dellas 99 Cent Plus store located in the 4200 block of Monroe St.

Fire crews say the owner, who lives above the store, smelled smoke and tried to put the fire out himself before calling for help.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.