Crash on I-75 SB at I-280 causes ramp closure Wednesday morning

Authorities told WTOL 11 it appears only one vehicle was involved.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash on I-75 in north Toledo Wednesday morning has led to a ramp closure.

According to authorities, a one-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 southbound on the ramp to I-280 southbound at approximately 6:30 a.m. Toledo police and emergency crews responded to the scene.

The ramp is currently closed while authorities assess the scene. It is unknown how long the ramp will remain closed.

The vehicle at the scene appears mangled. Officials have not yet provided any information regarding injuries or fatalities resulting from the crash. The cause of the crash is also currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest updates.