ODOT: Craig bridge to remain in 'up position' for repairs Thursday

The bridge is expected to reopen by the end of the day Thursday.
DEFIANCE, Ohio — The Robert Craig Memorial bridge will be closed to traffic Thursday while crews make repairs, Ohio Department of Transportation officials said in a social media post

According to authorities, the bridge will remain in the "up" position during repair work. The bridge carries State Route 65 across the Maumee River between north and east Toledo. 

The bridge is expected to reopen to vehicular traffic "by the end of [Thursday]", officials said. 

The type of repairs were not specified.  

