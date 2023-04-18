Central Ave. closed near Metamora due to semi crash Tuesday morning

The driver went to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. ODOT is setting up a detour.

SWANTON, Ohio — A rollover semi truck is causing a major road closure near Metamora Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just after 4 a.m. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, Central Avenue is currently shut down for the next several hours after a semi driver lost control and flipped the truck onto its side.

This caused the truck's fuel to leak and metal coils to unwind and tear up a neighbor's yard and nearby car.

The driver went to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. ODOT is setting up a detour.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.