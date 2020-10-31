Central Avenue/I-475 interchange lane closures planned for reflective pavement markings project

The state of Ohio pilot project will add recessed wet reflective pavement markings to the area and close lanes beginning Nov. 1 for three days of daytime work.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ODOT has chosen the Central Ave./I-475 Single Point Urban Interchange for a pilot project to increase visibility on wet roads. The project will result in lane closures on Central Ave. starting Nov. 1 during the day.

The project will add recessed wet reflective pavement markings to the area, intended to improve visibility during wet road conditions and at night.

Due the nature of the work requiring suitable temperatures, it will take place during daytime hours beginning Nov. 1 and last for about three days, according to ODOT.

One lane of Central Ave. will remain open in each direction across the bridge at all times. But, depending on the area of work, the left turn lanes on Central Avenue and the ramp and left through lane or the right turn lanes and right through lane could be closed.